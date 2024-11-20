First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,709 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.48 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

