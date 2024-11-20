Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $95.75. 865,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,475,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

