Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $11,392,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.91. 3,472,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,988,652. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.14 and its 200 day moving average is $475.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.