Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.07.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 486,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.