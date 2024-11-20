Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,969,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,741,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average of $223.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

