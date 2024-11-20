Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,486. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

