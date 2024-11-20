First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

