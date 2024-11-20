Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 316,225 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,823,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,225 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $375,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

