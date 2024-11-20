Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

