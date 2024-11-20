EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,515,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 306.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 594,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.25. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,974. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.26 and a 12 month high of $230.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,185.60. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

