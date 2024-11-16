Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.
Patria Investments Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE PAX opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $712.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patria Investments
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.