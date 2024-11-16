RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,464 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.