Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 18.2%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:VCV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 218,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,658. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
