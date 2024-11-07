Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Newmark Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.11-$1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,841. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

