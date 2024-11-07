Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 1156514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several analysts have commented on HTBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

