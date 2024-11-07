Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 122,525,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,941,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

