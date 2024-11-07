Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €102.80 ($112.97) and last traded at €102.50 ($112.64). Approximately 115,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.20 ($112.31).

Euronext Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.59.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

