Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3239421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURLF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark raised Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Curaleaf Stock Down 30.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.57 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

