Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.760 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 122,525,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,941,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

