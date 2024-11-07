Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17 to $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.52.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
