Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.33. 21,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 596,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

