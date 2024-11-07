Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.33. 21,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
