Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 48728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

