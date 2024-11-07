Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells C$2,420,311.61 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$2,420,311.61.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.69. 982,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,212. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.92 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

