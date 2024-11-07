Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells C$2,420,311.61 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$2,420,311.61.
Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.69. 982,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,212. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.92 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.
