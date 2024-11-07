ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.45. 11,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 16,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $111.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Online Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.