Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). Approximately 6,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 62,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £139.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.19.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.80. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

