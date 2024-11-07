Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 765,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 148,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
