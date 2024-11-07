Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 1689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Medicure Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.17 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0652819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

