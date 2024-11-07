Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Uwharrie Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

