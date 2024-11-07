Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €71.50 ($78.57) and last traded at €71.50 ($78.57). 40,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.65 ($77.64).

Talanx Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

