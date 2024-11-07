Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €71.50 ($78.57) and last traded at €71.50 ($78.57). 40,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.65 ($77.64).
Talanx Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.
About Talanx
Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.