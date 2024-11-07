Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 186463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.43%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.