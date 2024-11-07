iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 96030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

