Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Waseco Resources Stock Down 40.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$625,200.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Waseco Resources Company Profile

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

