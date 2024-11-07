MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 260,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 114,141 shares.The stock last traded at $35.37 and had previously closed at $31.68.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Get MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.