Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1057965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

