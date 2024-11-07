Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 6,110,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,702. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,055,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,366,389.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,026,135 shares of company stock valued at $98,640,308. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.