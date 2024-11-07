iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.59 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $660.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.