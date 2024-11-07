iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.59 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $660.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

