Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.27 and last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 2991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
