Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.27 and last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 2991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

