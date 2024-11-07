Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $183.20 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.