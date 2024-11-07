StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chase Trading Up 0.0 %

CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49. Chase has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

