StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Trading Up 0.0 %
CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49. Chase has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27.
Chase Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- About the Markup Calculator
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.