First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 80588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.