First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 80588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

