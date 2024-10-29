Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

