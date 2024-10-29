American Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

