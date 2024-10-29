iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.53 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

