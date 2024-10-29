CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $70.48. Approximately 25,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 310,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

