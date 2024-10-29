Andina Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Andina Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.32. 48,859,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,527,070. The stock has a market cap of $826.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

