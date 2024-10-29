Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KAO Trading Down 0.3 %

KAOOY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 71,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

KAO Company Profile

Featured Stories

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

