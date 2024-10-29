Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KAO Trading Down 0.3 %
KAOOY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 71,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
KAO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KAO
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.