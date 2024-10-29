11,941 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,424,000 after buying an additional 342,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 216,610 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
NYSE:MAA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,398. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
