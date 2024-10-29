Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. 1,706,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

