Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,072,238 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,067,143. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

