Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Position Increased by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 140.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 79,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at $17,538,544.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 719,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,357. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

